Nike, Oakley, adidas, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Ski Season Sale

- Jan. 3rd 2020 2:05 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Hautelook Ski Season Sale offers up to 70% off goggles and sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Oakley, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Nike Essential Navigator Sunglasses are on sale for $40 and originally were priced at $185. These sunglasses come in two color options and have an on-trend contrasting detail that adds a stylish touch. They also feature a large logo on the side and 100% UV protection. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook below.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

Finally, Nordstrom Rack is having an ASICS Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off popular styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hautelook

Hautelook

About the Author