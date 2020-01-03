Sorel takes a rare up to 25% off popular styles of boots for the whole family

Sorel’s New Year Sale offers up to 25% off popular styles of boots for the new year. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The men’s Madson Moc Toe Boots are a standout from this sale. These boots are timeless and versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $135. This style features a sneaker-like fit for added comfort as well as a cushioned insole. It also has a suede exterior that’s uniquely waterproof, which is great for the winter weather. You can find these boots in three color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Find more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Joan of Arctic Boots are another notable deal. Originally priced at $190, however during the sale you can find them for $143. I personally own these boots and absolutely love them. They’re comfortable, warm and fashionable.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

