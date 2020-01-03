Sorel takes a rare up to 25% off popular styles of boots for the whole family

- Jan. 3rd 2020 4:23 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Sorel’s New Year Sale offers up to 25% off popular styles of boots for the new year. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The men’s Madson Moc Toe Boots are a standout from this sale. These boots are timeless and versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $135. This style features a sneaker-like fit for added comfort as well as a cushioned insole. It also has a suede exterior that’s uniquely waterproof, which is great for the winter weather. You can find these boots in three color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Find more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Joan of Arctic Boots are another notable deal. Originally priced at $190, however during the sale you can find them for $143. I personally own these boots and absolutely love them. They’re comfortable, warm and fashionable.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sorel

Sorel

About the Author