Put the steel 10-Cup Mr. Coffee Maker on the counter at $45 (Reg. $70+)

Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker at $45 (Reg. $70+)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 10:51 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $45
0
Amazon is offering the Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Optimal Brew Thermal Coffee Maker (BVMC-PSTX95) for $44.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $90, it fetches closer to $70 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Walmart also charges $70 for comparison. Made of heat-retaining stainless steel, this thermal coffee maker also features a filtration system to remove toxins from the water before brewing. Along with the included 10-cup carafe, this model also has a “Pause ‘N Serve” function so you can pour a cup mid-brew. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Something like this Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker for $25 or the AmazonBasics 5-Cup model at $20 would make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. You won’t get the fancy all steel everything look, but you’re also saving significantly with these highly-rated options.

Whichever model you go with, give the affordable AmazonFresh ground coffee a try from just $6 Prime shipped. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, tools and much more.

Mr. Coffee 10-Cup  Thermal Coffee Maker:

  • Removable water reservoir and filter basket lift out for convenient filling and cleaning
  • Water filtration helps remove up to 97% of chlorine for better tasting coffee
  • Stainless steel thermal carafe keeps coffee hot
  • Special cleaning cycle helps maintain performance and taste

