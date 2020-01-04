DEWALT’s vast 204-Pc. Mechanics Tool Kit hits Amazon low of $150.50 (Save $70+)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 204-piece Mechanics Tool Kit (DWMT72165) for $150.58 shipped. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This massive mechanics tool set equips you with everything you will need for the vehicle-related jobs. It’s great for consumers and professionals alike, with laser-etched markings for quick and easy identification of each socket. The included case allows for convenient storage, organization, and tool protection. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Savings left over leave you with plenty to further broaden your abilities with Crescent’s 5-piece Locking Plier Set for $32. In this kit you’ll find five, seven, and ten-inch curved jaw locking pliers. Six and nine-inch long nose locking pliers round out the rest of the set.

Oh, and ICYMI, Kobalt’s 227-piece mechanic tool set is down to $99 at Lowe’s. Regularly up to $199, that’s yields 50% in savings. While not as well-known as DEWALT, one would have a hard time arguing against the overall value here.

DEWALT 204-Pc. Mechanics Tool Kit features:

Knurled beauty rings provide a non slip gripping surface

72 tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting

5 Degree arc swing and slim head design for maneuverability in constricted areas

Limited lifetime warranty. Deep laser etched markings for easy socket size identification

