Kobalt’s 227-piece mechanic tool set returns to $99 at Lowe’s (Reg. $199)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 227-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $99 shipped. Down 50% from its regular going rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Whether you’re an avid DIYer or just starting out, this tool set includes quite a few must-have components. You’ll find multiple socket sizes, ratchets, wrenches, and even screwdrivers. I have a very similar setup and love using it when working on my car or hanging a television. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you don’t need 227 pieces, then why not save some cash and pick up a smaller set? The AmazonBasics Mechanic Socket 201-Piece Tool Kit is a great alternative. At $73 shipped on Amazon, this saves you over 25% from today’s lead deal.

However, the CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set is perfect for more budget-conscious buyers. At $40 shipped, it’s a great way to take your first steps into the DIY world.

Looking to make sure that you have everything possible in your tool kit? Our guide walks you through everything we recommend a DIYer having, so be sure to give it a gander.

Kobalt Mechanic’s Tool Set features:

This popular 227pc mechanic’s tool set includes 117 commonly used 6- and 12-point sockets, 3 PRO90 ratchets, 4 extensions, 30 wrenches that have 15 degree offset for extra clearance, 40 hex keys and 33 other tools

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!