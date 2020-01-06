Eastbay’s January Savings Event takes $30 off orders of $100: Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay’s January Savings Event offers $30 off orders of $100 or more with promo code GET30 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $180, however during the event you can find them marked down to $120. These shoes are unique with hundreds of small beads throughout the base to promote a supported and springy step. They also include flyknit material, which is breathable and flexible for a natural stride. You can choose from several color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

