First Alert’s smoke alarm comes with a silence button for just $6 (40% off)

- Jan. 6th 2020 6:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$10+ $6
0

Walmart is offering the First Alert Battery Powered Smoke Alarm with Silence Button for $5.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is included on orders of $35 or more. Down from its going rate of over $10, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your home doesn’t have enough smoke detectors, or it’s time to change the batteries in your own, this is a fantastic deal. First Alert is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to products like fire alarms, so you know you’re in good hands here. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as good as it gets for fire alarm deals. For example, the lowest-cost one on Amazon is around $9 right now. So, if you’re looking for an upgrade or replacement, now’s your chance.

For other ways of keeping your house safe, Abode just released its indoor/outdoor camera for its security system, and you can learn more about that here.

First Alert Smoke Alarm features:

Help keep your home and family safe with this First Alert Battery Powered Smoke Alarm with Silence Button, SA303CN3. It features an ionization sensor for smoke detection, a loud 85-decibel alarm, and a test/silence button for fast muting in the event of nuisance alarms.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$10+ $6
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
First Alert

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide