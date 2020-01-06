First Alert’s smoke alarm comes with a silence button for just $6 (40% off)

Walmart is offering the First Alert Battery Powered Smoke Alarm with Silence Button for $5.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is included on orders of $35 or more. Down from its going rate of over $10, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your home doesn’t have enough smoke detectors, or it’s time to change the batteries in your own, this is a fantastic deal. First Alert is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to products like fire alarms, so you know you’re in good hands here. Rated 4/5 stars.

This is about as good as it gets for fire alarm deals. For example, the lowest-cost one on Amazon is around $9 right now. So, if you’re looking for an upgrade or replacement, now’s your chance.

For other ways of keeping your house safe, Abode just released its indoor/outdoor camera for its security system, and you can learn more about that here.

First Alert Smoke Alarm features:

Help keep your home and family safe with this First Alert Battery Powered Smoke Alarm with Silence Button, SA303CN3. It features an ionization sensor for smoke detection, a loud 85-decibel alarm, and a test/silence button for fast muting in the event of nuisance alarms.

