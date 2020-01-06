Gold Toe Men’s 3-pack of Classic Crew Socks for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $18)

- Jan. 6th 2020 3:02 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the 3-pack of Gold Toe Men’s Classic Canterbury Crew Socks for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $18, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. These socks are great for everyday wear and perfect with dress shoes. They’re also lightweight and feature sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable. I personally love the Gold Toe sock brand and they stay nice for years. Nearly 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another great option is the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Essentials 6-Pack of Crew Socks for just $8.25. These socks are idea for athletic shoes and even have arch support to add comfort. With over 2,300 reviews, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars.

Gold Toe Classic Canterbury Socks feature:

  • Lightweight mercerized cotton mid-calf with stylish ribbing
  • 60% Mercerized Cotton Lisle, 40% Stretch Nylon
  • Reinforced heel and toe
  • 62% Mercerized Cotton, 37% Nylon, 1% Spandex

