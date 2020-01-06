These Plugable docking stations from $99 provide up to 85W of USB-C power

Plugable Technologies (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its USB-C docks from $99 shipped. Our favorite is the Mini Laptop Docking Station with 85W Charging which is down to $109 from its regular $129 going rate. This saves you $20 and is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2018. Offering up Ethernet, 4K HDMI, four USB 3.0 and 3.5mm audio alongside 85W USB-C Power Delivery charging capabilities, this dock does it all. Whether you’ve got a Mac or PC that charges over USB-C, this is a great way to unify your desk setup. Plus, it’s not based on the Thunderbolt 3 standard, making sure that it works with a wider variety of devices. This dock also includes a VESA mount that goes on the back of your monitor, giving you an even cleaner desk appearance. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $99.

Plugable is offering its tower-style USB-C Docking Station with 60W Charging for $99 shipped. Down $20 from its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up Ethernet, three USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HDMI, audio in, and audio out, this dock does it all. Plus, it provides 60W of USB-C Power Delivery to your devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

For higher-end, Plugable’s Horizontal USB-C Docking Station is $126 shipped. Down $23, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering dual HDMI and dual DisplayPort outputs (one for each monitor), this dock is perfect for multi-screen setups. Plus, there’s Ethernet, six USB 3.0 ports, audio in, and audio out here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Plugable Mini Laptop Docking Station features:

Drive a single HDMI display output as a maximum resolution of 4K at 30Hz (2560×1600 and lower at 60Hz) on compatible* USB-C Alt Mode systems

Keep your compatible* USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 system host system charged with 85W of power

Enjoy a variety of USB connectivity with four total USB 3.0 Type-A ports

Stay connected with a wired Gigabit Ethernet port

Continue to make use of your headset, headphones or microphone with the 3.5mm audio input/output combo jack

Flexible in your setup on a desk or behind compatible monitors with the included VESA Mount

