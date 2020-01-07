Eton’s highly-rated AM/FM/NOAA weather radio is down to $20 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Eton Hand Turbine AM/FM/NOAA Weather Radio for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $25+ going rate, this is within $1 of its all-time low. Offering the ability to play AM, FM, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts, this should be an essential part of anyone’s emergency kit. Plus, there’s a built-in flashlight and solar charging capabilities here, rounding out a nice feature set. Solar isn’t the only way this portable radio is powered, however, as it has a hand crank to run it even in the dark. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the Eton namesake to save some cash. This solar-powered and hand-crank radio also offers AM, FM, and NOAA for around $13 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as robust as Eton’s mention above, but this is great for more budget-focused setups.

Another essential for any survival kit is this 10-pack of Emergency Foil Blankets. These are great if you get stranded on the side of the road and can fit just about anywhere.

Eton AM/FM/NOAA Radio features:

This rechargeable hand crank powered AM, FM & weather band digital radio features an LED flashlight & glow-in-the dark locator to easily find it at night or during a power outage.

This radio features a super bright 3-LED flashlight. Use the included mini-USB cable to recharge with any standard USB port. A headphone output is included for individual listening.

For over 30 years we’ve been dedicated to creating award-winning, innovative products for emergency preparedness & entertainment. We’re a proud partner of the American Red Cross.

