Eton’s highly-rated AM/FM/NOAA weather radio is down to $20 at Amazon

- Jan. 7th 2020 8:07 pm ET

Get this deal
$25+ $20
0

Amazon is offering the Eton Hand Turbine AM/FM/NOAA Weather Radio for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $25+ going rate, this is within $1 of its all-time low. Offering the ability to play AM, FM, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts, this should be an essential part of anyone’s emergency kit. Plus, there’s a built-in flashlight and solar charging capabilities here, rounding out a nice feature set. Solar isn’t the only way this portable radio is powered, however, as it has a hand crank to run it even in the dark. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the Eton namesake to save some cash. This solar-powered and hand-crank radio also offers AM, FM, and NOAA for around $13 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as robust as Eton’s mention above, but this is great for more budget-focused setups.

Another essential for any survival kit is this 10-pack of Emergency Foil Blankets. These are great if you get stranded on the side of the road and can fit just about anywhere.

Eton AM/FM/NOAA Radio features:

  • This rechargeable hand crank powered AM, FM & weather band digital radio features an LED flashlight & glow-in-the dark locator to easily find it at night or during a power outage.
  • This radio features a super bright 3-LED flashlight. Use the included mini-USB cable to recharge with any standard USB port. A headphone output is included for individual listening.
  • For over 30 years we’ve been dedicated to creating award-winning, innovative products for emergency preparedness & entertainment. We’re a proud partner of the American Red Cross.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$25+ $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
eton

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide