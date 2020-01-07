Philips Hue Bloom adds smart lighting to any room for just $40 (Reg. $60)

Best Buy is offering the Philips Hue Bloom Smart Light for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, this beats our last mention by over $10 and is the best available. The Hue Bloom is a uniquely styled light that can cover the full-color spectrum. It hooks up to the Philip’s Hue ecosystem of smart lighting and works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit when you use a compatible hub. I have the Hue Bloom and love moving it to different areas of my apartment to act as accent lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a different type of lighting application, this motion-sensing LED lamp is battery operated and can go just about anywhere. It turns on when it sees something move, making it great for hallways or bathrooms. Plus, it’s just $30 shipped on Amazon, saving you an additional $10 over today’s lead deal.

For other great ways to add smart lighting to your setup, check out our guide. It has instructions for how to add smart lighting to your home for under $40.

Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp features:

8W LED for 120 Lumens Brightness

Up to 16 Million Colors, Smooth Dimming

Plug-and-Play Technology

Sync With Movies and Music

