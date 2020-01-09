Your smartphone needs this $3.50 2-in-1 lens kit to upgrade your mobile photos

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Criacr 2-in-1 iPhone Camera Lens Kit for $3.84 Prime shipped when the code H8QT49JU is used at checkout. Down from its $13 going rate, this is nearly $10 in savings. Offering 0.6X ultrawide and 15X macro lenses, this kit is great for expanding your smartphone’s photography capability. No matter what device you keep in your pocket, this setup just clips to the back and lets you use either lens. If you didn’t get a new iPhone 11 or 11 Pro over the holiday break, then this is a great way to expand your photo options. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’re wondering what you could pick up for less to upgrade your photo game, there aren’t many options. However, you can spend just $5 of your savings to grab a Bluetooth-enabled remote shutter. This lets you snap a picture at the press of a button, instead of the tap of a screen.

Not quite sure how this setup will give you better photos? Our guide walks you through everything needed to take iPhone 11-style ultrawide pictures, and kits just like this are exactly what we recommend.

Criacr 2-in-1 iPhone Lens features:

Manufactured with advanced Lanthanide Optical Glass and Top-grade aluminum construction for enhanced durability. This Lens Kit minimizes lens glare, reflection, ghosting and other artifacts for superb clarity. Giving you an experience of DSLR quality performance and capture brilliant photos.

