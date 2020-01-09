Kick game night up a notch with this 10-foot Bowling Table: $350 (Reg. $420)

Walmart is offering the MD Sports 10-Foot Arcade Bowling Game Table for $349.99 with free in-store pickup. Note: If you want this delivered, there is a $50 freight fee. Down from its $430 list price, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a 10-foot bowling lane, this is perfect for both family game night and the upcoming spring party season. This table features an LED lightbox that shows the score and is made from one piece for solid construction. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those wanting something a bit smaller should check out this table-top Skee Ball kit for just $20 Prime shipped. While it isn’t quite the same as a bowling set, it gives a similar feel while taking up far less room.

Though, if you’re more of a billiards fan, then this #1 best-selling table-top pool table is a great alternative. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and only measures 20-inches by 12-inches, making it great for road trips and the like.

MD Sports Bowling Table features:

This fun and entertaining MD Sports NEW 10 ft. arcade bowling game supports 1 or 2 players and us suitable for kids and adults alike. Features a premium LED light box with LCD electronic scorer. Also comes with integrated arcade sound effects enhance the playing experience. Comes with 3 balls.

