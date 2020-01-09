Get jacked in 2020 with 5-Lbs. of Muscle Milk Protein for $26 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $26.05 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want it delivered every month. Regularly up to $45 or so, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. The same container sells for $53 direct from Muscle Milk for comparison. This highly-rated blend is ideal for bulking up with 32-grams of protein and 280 calories per serving. This soy and gluten free mixture is also an “excellent source of Vitamins A, C, D, Calcium, Magnesium and Phosphorus.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.
The same 25% on-page coupon is available on the smaller 2.47-pound container right now as well. That’s brings the total down from $25 to about $17 Prime shipped. This is great way to give the brand a try before committing to a giant tub of it or just to grab a few different flavors at a time.
Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:
- EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE MUSCLE MILK Genuine Protein Powder contains 32 grams of protein, 3 grams of leucine, and 280 calories in every 2 scoops; It is an excellent source of fiber and soy and gluten free
- USAGE MUSCLE MILK Genuine Protein Powders can be used pre workout, post workout or as an anytime protein rich meal option or snack
- GREAT TASTING SHAKE Mix 2 scoops (70g) MUSCLE MILK Powder into 8 fluid ounces water for a great tasting shake; You can also add MUSCLE MILK Powder to pancakes, smoothies or other recipes to increase the protein content
