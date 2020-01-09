Get jacked in 2020 with 5-Lbs. of Muscle Milk Protein for $26 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $26.05 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want it delivered every month. Regularly up to $45 or so, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. The same container sells for $53 direct from Muscle Milk for comparison. This highly-rated blend is ideal for bulking up with 32-grams of protein and 280 calories per serving. This soy and gluten free mixture is also an “excellent source of Vitamins A, C, D, Calcium, Magnesium and Phosphorus.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

The same 25% on-page coupon is available on the smaller 2.47-pound container right now as well. That’s brings the total down from $25 to about $17 Prime shipped. This is great way to give the brand a try before committing to a giant tub of it or just to grab a few different flavors at a time.

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:

EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE MUSCLE MILK Genuine Protein Powder contains 32 grams of protein, 3 grams of leucine, and 280 calories in every 2 scoops; It is an excellent source of fiber and soy and gluten free

USAGE MUSCLE MILK Genuine Protein Powders can be used pre workout, post workout or as an anytime protein rich meal option or snack

GREAT TASTING SHAKE Mix 2 scoops (70g) MUSCLE MILK Powder into 8 fluid ounces water for a great tasting shake; You can also add MUSCLE MILK Powder to pancakes, smoothies or other recipes to increase the protein content

