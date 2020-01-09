Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Hoodie drops to $22.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the men’s Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie in several color options for $22.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $45, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen in over six months. This sweatshirt features sweat-wicking material to promote added comfort and a fleece interior for warmth. It would be a great option for winter workouts or everyday casual wear. Plus, it features a chest logo that adds a fashionable touch. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 240 reviews. Head below the jump to find more deals.

Also, be sure to pair this sweatshirt with the Hanes Jogger Sweatpants that are currently priced from just $10.99. These pants are lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down during workouts and they have an adjustable waistband. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, and more.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie features:

Ultra-soft, 230g cotton-blend fleece.

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast.

Adjustable crossover hood with open snorkel neckline.

Front kangaroo pocket. Ribbed cuffs & hem. Raglan sleeves.

New, streamlined fit for a more athletic look & feel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!