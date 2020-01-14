Add Ethernet, HDMI, VGA, SD, and more to your new MacBook for just $27 shipped

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Alxum 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26.99 shipped with the code 2L2JT6H8 at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate, saving you nearly 50% off its regular price. Offering up Ethernet, HDMI, SD, microSD, and even regular USB 3.0, this hub is perfect if you picked up Apple’s latest MacBook over the holiday season. Whether you’re missing old ports or just want to expand your computer’s capabilities, this hub does it perfectly. Plus, the 3.5mm headphone jack lets you enjoy your tunes and the 100W USB-C charging passthrough keeps your battery always ready to go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the hub design and opt for nonda’s USB-C to USB-A adapter. At just $6 Prime shipped, it’ll make plugging in legacy devices to your new machine super easy.

However, this more compact USB-C hub also does the trick at $20 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0, SD, and microSD. You’re losing out on VGA and 3.5mm, but saving a few bucks in the process.

Axlum USB-C Hub features:

Alxum USB C 8-in-1 Hub can easily expands your macbook and other USB C devices with 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1xRJ45 Ethernet, 1xType-C 100 W Power Delivery 3.0 charging port, 2xUSB 3.0 Type A ports, 1xMicro SD card slot and 1×3.5mm Audio Jack.

Support HDMI 4K 3840×2160@30Hz and VGA 1080P@60Hz. HDMI and VGA output ports can work simultaneously, max resolution 1080P@60Hz. Mirror or extend your screen to HDTVs, Monitor or Projector up to THREE screens.

