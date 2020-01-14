Upgrade your dish rack for $30 with this Joseph Joseph option (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack (85040) for $29.96 shipped. Regularly $50 at Bed Bath and Beyond as well as Walmart, this model sells for closer to $40 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This dish drying rack can be expanded to double its capacity while an integrated spout drains excess water without damaging the countertop. You’ll also find plated steel prongs with non-scratch tips, a cutlery holder, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you think one of those basic wire drying racks will do the trick, here’s one for under $15 at Amazon with solid ratings. But you can save even more cash by opting for a dish drying mat. While not quite as ideal for actually air drying the dishes, this Norpro option sells for just over $6 and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon.

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack:

Dish rack can be extended to almost twice its size to accommodate more dishes

Integrated spout drains away any excess water and can be closed to trap water inside for draining later

Plated steel prongs and non-scratch tips that make it suitable for all types of glassware and crockery. Steel rack is removable.

Includes moveable cutlery holder

Wash and dry by hand. Closed: 12.5 x 14.25 x 6.25 inches, Extended: 20.75 x 14.25 x 6.25 inches

