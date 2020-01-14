Outlite’s highly-rated 2000-lumen LED flashlight is yours for just $8

Outlite (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A100 Portable 2000 Lumen LED Flashlight for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code 8Z77MIJD at checkout. Down 20% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering 2000 lumens of light output, this flashlight is perfect for making everything brighter. It includes five modes, high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS, making sure that you always have the proper thing for any scenario. Plus, the beam at full brightness can be seen from up to 1,000-feet away. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Now, if you’re looking for something that’s super budget-friendly, EverReady’s LED Flashlight is just $4 Prime shipped. At 50% of today’s lead deal, it’s much larger in size and doesn’t offer nearly as many features.

However, those looking for a blacklight/UV light will want to check out this model from TaoTronics at $8 Prime shipped.

Outlite A1000 LED Flashlight features:

Ultra Bright LED Lamp & Super Long Endurance – Powerful LED generates a brilliant large area floodlight or a perfectly focused spotlight, the led flashlight can easily light up an entire 100 square meters room or focus in on objects up to 1000 feet away, Last for more than 5 hours with 3 regular AAA batteries or a single rechargeable 18650 battery. (Both batteries are not included)

