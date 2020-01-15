Grace your counter with a 12″ KitchenAid Convection Oven for $90 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 12-Inch Compact Convection Countertop Oven (KCO253CU) for $89.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $140, it fetches $130 at Home Depot right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This countertop oven features five cooking functions: convection, bake, toast, broil, and warm. You can bake muffins and brownies, heat up cold pizza or cook an entire chicken with the height adjustable, reversible racks. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 550 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While it won’t provide as much overall cooking space as today’s lead deal, you could save significantly by opting with this Black+Decker model. The 4-slice convection toaster oven sells for $43 on Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 470 customers. Again, you won’t get as much space and only a single cooking rack, but it’s about $45 less too.

KitchenAid Convection Countertop Oven:

Convection cooking produces circulating heat for outstanding results

2 reversible racks offer the flexibility of 6 height options, so you can cook anything from a whole chicken to multiple sheets of brownies

4 hour ‘stay on’ option for warming or slow roasting – automatically shuts off when cycle ends

Easy to clean, non-stick interior. Dimensions(Inches)-16.7 X 17.7 X 11.3. Weight -20. Knobs: Soft Grip

