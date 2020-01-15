Get the floors squeaky clean with Gladwell’s Cordless Mop at $100 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Gladwell Cordless 3-in-1 Electric Mop for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $170, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This electric mop features a 3-in-1 design that can also scrub and wax. The wireless setup gives you the freedom to take care of messes without worrying about the cord while a 2-hour charge “gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times.” It works on all hard surfaces including marble, wood, tile, laminate, and others. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

With your savings you can stock up on Gladwell Multi-Surface Hardwood Floor Cleaner to ensure you’re ready to go every time the floors need a quick clean-up. But if the electric mop is overkill for you, consider one of these Swiffer Sweeper Cleaner Dry and Wet Mop Starter Kits. You’ll get the Swiffer itself as well as a series of dry and textured wet mopping cloths for under $12.

Gladwell Cordless 3-in-1 Electric Mop:

The Glider’s ultra thin 3 inch base and cordless design makes this mop easy to use and allows you to store it without sacrificing much-needed space. The handle’s 180 degree rotation provides painless access to every space in your home. The long lasting battery gives you the ability to clean without interruption. The Glider charges fast, a 2-hour charge gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times.

