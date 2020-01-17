H&M Flash Sale offers up to 70% off select styles from just $8: Boots, jeans, more

H&M’s Winter Sale offers up to 70% off select styles from just $8. Prices are as marked. Inside the sale you can find deals on shoes, jeans, outerwear, tops, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $40. The men’s Henley Hoodie with Buttons is a great everyday piece to add to your wardrobe. It’s currently marked down to just $10 and originally was priced at $35. This style will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike and it comes in two color options. You can also wear this shirt with the men’s Chelsea Boots for a very stylish look. Better yet, the boots are also marked down to $45 and originally went for $60. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or check out our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

