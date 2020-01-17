This 1200-lumen rechargeable flashlight comes with batteries for $15

Sinofire US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WUBEN 1200 Lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight with 18650 Battery for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code LLPPNCZL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This flashlight comes with the battery and charger, unlike many out there. It’ll run for 1.5 hours at full brightness or over 140 hours in energy-saving mode. At 1200 lumens, this waterproof flashlight is a must for any backpack. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this belt holster for the flashlight. This’ll ensure that you always have a light at the ready, which is the entire reason you’re buying a flashlight in the first place.

Now, if rechargeability and high brightness aren’t must-haves for your illumination needs, Everready has an LED flashlight for under $4 Prime shipped.

WUBEN Rechargeable Flashlight features:

WUBEN L50 is an EDC flashlight which utilizes a high-efficiency OSRAM P9 LED, max output is up to 1200 lumens, and max beam distance is up to 200 meters (656 ft). It’s so powerful but small and portable to carry. The size is 5.46in x 1.02in (L x D) and it only weighs 138g (4.87oz) with battery.

