Score six rolls of Scotch heavy-duty shipping tape from $13.50 (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is offering Scotch Brand Heavy Duty Shipping Tape in a 6-pack for as low as $13.60 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe and Save. However, if you’re wanting to opt for something that doesn’t require you to cancel a subscription, then this tape roll will cost you $16.01 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $18 or more, this is one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you ever ship packages (and these days, who doesn’t), then you know how good quality shipping tape can make a huge difference. This 6-pack of tape will ensure that your boxes are sealed well and ready to go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you just need one roll that’s already in a dispenser, then why not check out this model? It’s also Scotch Heavy Duty, but will only run you $4.50 Prime shipped. Just know that there’s far less tape here than today’s lead deal.

However, ditching the Scotch brand will save you quite a bit of cash. Six rolls from Tape King will set you back $11.50, but it isn’t quite as heavy-duty as Scotch’s.

Scotch Heavy Duty Packing Tape features:

Provides excellent holding power for heavy-duty packaging and shipping

Strong seal on all box types, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes

Stock your mailroom with refill rolls for your dispenser

Strong, durable solvent-free hot melt adhesive seals and protects

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!