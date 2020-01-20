Trim and shape your beard with Philips’ Norelco GoStyler for $13 (Reg. $20)

- Jan. 20th 2020 11:05 am ET

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Trim and Shape GoStyler (FS9185/49) for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day.  Regularly $20, this model is now at a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. It is listed at just under $20 over on Walmart. The GoStyler is designed to “create a number of different manicured looks,” from a precise beard length to clean and well-maintained stubble. Features include three precision beard combs, a soft rubber grip, and a fully-washable design. It ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is easily one of the best prices out there on comparable products. We spotted a similar option from Panasonic at $10 off right now, but it is still well above the price of today’s lead deal. The basic ear and nose trimmer from Panasonic sells for $13 as well, for comparison. You could go manual with the Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor at under $8, but you won’t get all the preset beard length combs and the like.

Philips Norelco Trim and Shape GoStyler:

The Philips Norelco GoStyler gives you the power to define your unique style. This all-in-one tool includes five attachments for trimming, shaping and edging facial hair. The precision trimmer, 3 beard combs, and a mini foil shaver give you the exact style that you desire in one device. The 3 precision combs help you get the exact length you need. The precision trimmer attachment helps you create precise lines and details. The mini foil shaver attachment delivers a clean, close shave around the edges. 

