Save nearly 50% on this four pack of rechargeable AA’s with charger, now $7.50

Amazon is offering the Duracell Ion Speed Battery Charger plus 4 Rechargeable AA Batteries for $7.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe and Save. This is down from its regular rate of around $14 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you go through batteries often, then it might be time to change things up and add rechargeables to your kit. I recently picked up some rechargeable AA batteries and it’s awesome not having to constantly throw out dead ones to replace them. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This is one of the lowest-cost ways to grab rechargeable AA batteries right now. For comparison, Duracell’s 4-pack of AA batteries is $9 without the bundled charger.

However, picking up a 4-pack of AA batteries from AmazonBasics will save you quite a bit, setting you back just $3.50 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind that once these die, it’ll be time to throw them away.

Duracell Ion Rechargeable Battery + Charger features:

Ion Speed Battery Charger: The Duracell Ion Speed 1000 NiMH Battery Charger will recharge your batteries in 4 8 hours* with 1000 mW** of charging power

Charges in 4 8 hours*: With 1000 mW** charge power, Duracell Ion Speed Battery recharges batteries in 4 to 8 hours

Auto Shutoff: Duracell Ion Speed Battery Charger has an Auto Shutoff feature, so you won’t use any unnecessary electricity

