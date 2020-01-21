Gerber’s mini GDC Zip Blade drops to just over $8 today at Amazon (35% off)

- Jan. 21st 2020 1:35 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Gerber GDC Zip Blade for $8.34 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is more than 35% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. This stainless steel blade measures out at 0.68 of an inch (2.26-inches total) and features a frame lock safety function, a built-in fob zipper attachment to integrate it into your everyday carry, and a “quick-removal” clip. Whether you’re opening packages or out in the wilderness, this is one utility knife deal worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if carrying a knife around in your pocket is overkill for your personal needs, it might be worth considering a small keychain-sized multi-tool. The Gerber Shard Tool is a great example at just over $5. It will almost certainly come through in a pinch at some point with its small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole. It is also “airline-safe,” according to Gerber.

Having said that, today’s miniature zipper option from Gerber is particularly ideal for those not looking to keep a big pocket knife on their person. But be sure to swing by our multi-tool roundup for more of the best options out there from just $5.

Gerber GDC Zip Blade:

Daily Carry is all about tools that integrate easily into your lifestyle. The GDC Zip Blade is designed to do just that. This light but tough fine edge utility blade includes a fob for attachment to the zipper of a backpack, seat bag, or coat. The quick-release clip allows for the tool to be easily removed and reattached, and the blade features a frame lock for safety. 

