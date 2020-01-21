Get the GAMECASE Retro Console Portable Power Bank for $30

The original Super Mario Bros. and Pacman games might be 35 years old, but they still offer unbeatable fun. GAMECASE is a portable console that comes pre-loaded with 416 classics like these, and it doubles as a power bank. You can get yours now for $29.99 (Orig. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Although GAMECASE is slightly smaller than an iPhone, this pocket console is packed with fun. The built-in library includes Super Contra, Super Mario Bros, Tetris, Pacman, F1 Race, and many more all-time greats.

The action appears on a 2.8-inch full HD color display, while a speaker system delivers the sound effects. GAMECASE has a responsive D-pad and several action buttons that are infinitely better than touchscreen controls.

GAMECASE is a tough little console, as well. The outer casing is both shock-proof and dust-resistant, with soft silicone bumpers to absorb impacts.

You get 20 hours of gaming on a single charge, and you can use the 8,000mAh battery to charge other devices. For this purpose, GAMECASE has two USB slots.

It is normally $299, but you can get GAMECASE now for $29.99 in four colors: black, white, blue, and orange.

