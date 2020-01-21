Ninja kitchenware refurb deals from $25: Blenders, coffee makers, and more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on refurbished Ninja blenders and kitchenware. With prices starting from $25, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members and includes a 90-day warranty. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. One standout here is the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender at $49.99. This model is regularly between $83 and $115 in new condition at Amazon with refurbs selling for $68. Over at Home Depot it goes for $100. The 72-ounce pitcher and 1000W of power make for a great smoothie maker while offering up enough juice for more robust food preparations. The BPA-free pitcher, lid, and blades are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and you’ll find 3 speed settings as well as a pulse option. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also a part of today’s Ninja sale is the Storm Food & Drink Maker (QB751QBK) at $24.99. Refurbished models sell for $37 at Amazon while new condition listings start at a bloated $115. Perfect for making individual drinks without having to pull-out and clean-up the big boy blender every time. Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Ninja sale right here for additional blender deals, coffee makers and more starting from $37. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals

Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds! The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

