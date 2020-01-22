adidas takes an extra 25% off all sale items: Ultraboost, Senseboost, more

For a limited time only, adidas offers an extra 25% off sale items with promo code JAN25 at checkout. Score great deals on popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the Ultraboost 19 Shoes are marked down to just $95 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes are great for winter workouts and its flexible material promotes natural movements. They also feature superior cushioning and an array of fun color options. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s option for the same price. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire adidas sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $95 (Orig. $180)
- Alphaboost Shoes $60 (Orig. $120)
- Energyfalcon Shoes $26 (Orig. $70)
- Tiro 19 Training Pants $25 (Orig. $50)
- Senseboost Go Shoes $45 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $26 (Orig. $70)
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $95 (Orig. $180)
- Edge Lux Shoes $32 (Orig. $85)
- Senseboost Go Shoes $45 (Orig. $120)
- Badge of Sport Joggers $17 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
