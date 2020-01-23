Dyson sales strike: Pure Hot + Cool at $171 (Refurb, Orig. $499), more from $117

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $170.99 shipped when coupon code DYSN10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $328 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is within $11 of the lowest we’ve tracked. This all-in-one unit can operate as a heater or fan. While doing this it also purifies the air, capturing “99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” This versatile product is a great investment that you’ll be able to use throughout the entire year. As with every refurbished item in Dyson’s Rakuten storefront, you’ll get a 6-month warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading for more Dyson deals and be sure to apply the code above to lock in the best price.

More Dyson deals:

If you’re simply looking for a way to heat up a room, don’t overlook DeLonghi’s Slim Convector Heater for $126. I have these in several rooms throughout my home to let guests to set their desired temperature. It can be wall-mounted, which once finished yields a sleek appearance.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

Space Heater. Tower Fan. And HEPA Air Purifier. In one. Backward airflow mode purifies without cooling or heating you

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!