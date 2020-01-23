Verizon is offering Apple’s iPhone XR for $300 off with bonus $200 MasterCard

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s iPhone XR at $300 off when you sign up for a new line of service. This makes the smartphone just $450, which is spread across two years of payments at around $19 per month. However, if you use the promo code NEWYEAR200 at checkout you’ll score a $200 prepaid MasterCard with your purchase. If you didn’t pick up a new smartphone over the holidays, then this is a great time to save. In all, you’ll save $500 total with the deals here, which essentially makes the iPhone just $250 if you add it all up. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, wireless charging, a water resistant design, and more. Note: Up to $40 in activation fees may apply.

Put some of your savings toward grabbing a case to keep your new smartphone protected. This one is just $5 Prime shipped and is sure to help save your phone from potential drops.

Another way to use some of your savings here is to pick up AirPods Pro. They’re currently down to $235, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen.

iPhone XR features:

All-new Liquid Retina display — the most advanced LCD in the industry. Even faster Face ID. The smartest, most powerful chip in a smartphone. And a breakthrough camera system. iPhone XR. It’s beautiful any way you look at it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!