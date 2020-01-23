Secure your home with Ring Video Doorbell 2 from $90 (Up to 55% off)

Update 1/23 @ 4:40pm: NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $89.99 shipped when coupon code NWD8A has been applied during checkout. That’s $109 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime Pro for $124.99 shipped when you use the code ALT10A at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from its regular rate of $199 for the Video Doorbell 2 and $50 price for the Chime Pro, this saves you $125 over paying regular price. For comparison, our last mention of the Video Doorbell 2 was $100 and this is the best available for both devices. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 allows you to not only see who rings at the front door, but provides motion alerts so you know when packages arrive. Plus, the Chime Pro acts as both a Wi-Fi range extender and a wireless bell speaker so you can hear who’s there anywhere in your home. Rated 4.1+ stars.
Now, if picking up a Ring Video Doorbell doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other ways to know who’s at the door. You can easily grab this wireless doorbell setup for around $28 shipped. It comes with the button and two chimes, allowing you to hear when someone’s at the front door.
However, opting for something like this wireless and rechargeable outdoor security camera for $55 shipped at Amazon still lets you see who’s outside. It’s a #1 best-seller and is rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands. Just keep in mind that there’s no doorbell button to be notified when someone’s outside.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
