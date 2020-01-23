Secure your home with Ring Video Doorbell 2 from $90 (Up to 55% off)

- Jan. 23rd 2020 2:54 pm ET

0

Update 1/23 @ 4:40pm: NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $89.99 shipped when coupon code NWD8A has been applied during checkout. That’s $109 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime Pro for $124.99 shipped when you use the code ALT10A at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from its regular rate of $199 for the Video Doorbell 2 and $50 price for the Chime Pro, this saves you $125 over paying regular price. For comparison, our last mention of the Video Doorbell 2 was $100 and this is the best available for both devices. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 allows you to not only see who rings at the front door, but provides motion alerts so you know when packages arrive. Plus, the Chime Pro acts as both a Wi-Fi range extender and a wireless bell speaker so you can hear who’s there anywhere in your home. Rated 4.1+ stars.

Now, if picking up a Ring Video Doorbell doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other ways to know who’s at the door. You can easily grab this wireless doorbell setup for around $28 shipped. It comes with the button and two chimes, allowing you to hear when someone’s at the front door.

However, opting for something like this wireless and rechargeable outdoor security camera for $55 shipped at Amazon still lets you see who’s outside. It’s a #1 best-seller and is rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands. Just keep in mind that there’s no doorbell button to be notified when someone’s outside.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
  • Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
  • Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
  • Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
  • Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Rakuten Ring Home Security

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide