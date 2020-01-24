Upgrade to a DeLonghi Magnifica XS Espresso Machine at up to $560 off today

Householdgear (99.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DeLonghi refurbished Magnifica XS Compact Automatic Cappuccino Espresso Machine (ECAM22110SB) for $439.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 in new condition at Home Depot, this model is currently starting $690 from Amazon third-party sellers where it has never dropped below $630. Today’s deal is as much as $560 off the going new price and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking to bring some high-quality espresso to your morning routine, these refurbished espresso machine deals can save you hundreds. While it does sport a built-in burr grinder (13 adjustable settings) for all the fresh beans you could want, a second chamber is used for pre-ground coffee when you’re feeling lazy. Using the on-board controls, users select temperatures, coffee strength, and cup size, while the built-in mixing system brings steam and milk together “to create the thickest, longest-lasting foam for your cappuccino.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
Today’s offer is listed as a “Delonghi Certified GRADE A Refurbished” product that ships with a 180-day warranty.
There are certainly more affordable machines out there, but it is worth noting that today’s offer is almost $100 under the popular Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. However you can score the attractive Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine in brand new condition for $300 shipped at Amazon. Along with solid ratings, it has 13-bars of pressure, a stainless steel milk pitcher, and everything else you’ll need for delicious espresso drinks.
Speaking of which, here’s our hands-on video reviews for the Breville Barista Pro and the Manual Wacaco Nanopresso.
Magnifica XS Automatic Espresso Machine:
- This compact machine has a professional burr grinder with 13 adjustable settings grinds fresh beans every time to ensure maximum freshness. You can also use pre-ground in the second chamber. Your choice of regular, specialty or decaf.
- The adjustable manual cappuccino system mixes steam and milk to create the thickest, longest-lasting foam for your cappuccino. And it’s easy to adjust the levels to prepare a creamy latte, macchiato or flat white. Height adjustable Coffee spout
- Simply adjust the menu settings for temperature, coffee strength and cup size according to your preferences. The machine takes care of the rest.
