Upgrade to a DeLonghi Magnifica XS Espresso Machine at up to $560 off today

Householdgear (99.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DeLonghi refurbished Magnifica XS Compact Automatic Cappuccino Espresso Machine (ECAM22110SB) for $439.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 in new condition at Home Depot, this model is currently starting $690 from Amazon third-party sellers where it has never dropped below $630. Today’s deal is as much as $560 off the going new price and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking to bring some high-quality espresso to your morning routine, these refurbished espresso machine deals can save you hundreds. While it does sport a built-in burr grinder (13 adjustable settings) for all the fresh beans you could want, a second chamber is used for pre-ground coffee when you’re feeling lazy. Using the on-board controls, users select temperatures, coffee strength, and cup size, while the built-in mixing system brings steam and milk together “to create the thickest, longest-lasting foam for your cappuccino.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s offer is listed as a “Delonghi Certified GRADE A Refurbished” product that ships with a 180-day warranty.

There are certainly more affordable machines out there, but it is worth noting that today’s offer is almost $100 under the popular Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. However you can score the attractive Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine in brand new condition for $300 shipped at Amazon. Along with solid ratings, it has 13-bars of pressure, a stainless steel milk pitcher, and everything else you’ll need for delicious espresso drinks.

Speaking of which, here’s our hands-on video reviews for the Breville Barista Pro and the Manual Wacaco Nanopresso.

Magnifica XS Automatic Espresso Machine:

This compact machine has a professional burr grinder with 13 adjustable settings grinds fresh beans every time to ensure maximum freshness. You can also use pre-ground in the second chamber. Your choice of regular, specialty or decaf.

The adjustable manual cappuccino system mixes steam and milk to create the thickest, longest-lasting foam for your cappuccino. And it’s easy to adjust the levels to prepare a creamy latte, macchiato or flat white. Height adjustable Coffee spout

Simply adjust the menu settings for temperature, coffee strength and cup size according to your preferences. The machine takes care of the rest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!