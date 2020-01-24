Score Movado watches up to 50% off during Hautelook’s One-Day Sale

Today only, Hautelook offers up to 50% off Movado watches for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. For women, the Edge Swiss Quartz Bracelet Watch is on sale for $500 and originally was priced at $995. This watch is versatile to dress up or down and can be worn for years to come with a timeless design. Its rose gold appearance is very trendy for this season and it has a large face that will standout with any look. However, if you’re looking for a men’s style, the Classic Museum Swiss Quartz Watch is very similar and it’s also on sale for $400. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Movado Sale below.

