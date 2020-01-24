J.Crew Factory Flash Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $15

J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off everything sitewide including clearance items. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great chance for you to update your denim, outerwear, tops, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Performance Half-Zip Pullover is on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $60. This style is available in three color options and looks great with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts. This pullover is also sweat-wicking and great for layering in cool weather. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 9-inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans are marked down to $40, which is 50% off the original rate. These jeans feature a flattering fit and its dark wash gives the appearance of a longer leg. Best of all, you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look.

Our top picks for women include:

