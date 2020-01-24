New subscribers can score three months of Kindle Unlimited at under $1

- Jan. 24th 2020 5:15 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $1
0

Amazon is currently offering new subscribers 3-months of Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99. Note: Current subscribers are not eligible for this promotion. Select previous subscribers may be eligible. Normally, you’d pay $30 for three months of the service and this is a match for our last mention. Enjoy millions of Kindle eBooks at one low price while you subscribe to this service. You’ll be able to read best-sellers from many genres including cookbooks, mysteries, romance, and more. Plus, there are magazines and even some audiobooks included with the service. Learn more about Kindle Unlimited here.

Would you prefer not to subscribe to a service? Check out Amazon’s First Reads for January. It offers several titles to Prime members at no cost, which is the only thing better than spending $1. Just keep in mind that the options are far more limited in the First Reads lineup when compared to Kindle Unlimited.

More on Kindle Unlimited:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$30 $1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide