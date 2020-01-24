New subscribers can score three months of Kindle Unlimited at under $1

Amazon is currently offering new subscribers 3-months of Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99. Note: Current subscribers are not eligible for this promotion. Select previous subscribers may be eligible. Normally, you’d pay $30 for three months of the service and this is a match for our last mention. Enjoy millions of Kindle eBooks at one low price while you subscribe to this service. You’ll be able to read best-sellers from many genres including cookbooks, mysteries, romance, and more. Plus, there are magazines and even some audiobooks included with the service. Learn more about Kindle Unlimited here.

Would you prefer not to subscribe to a service? Check out Amazon’s First Reads for January. It offers several titles to Prime members at no cost, which is the only thing better than spending $1. Just keep in mind that the options are far more limited in the First Reads lineup when compared to Kindle Unlimited.

