Philips’ Norelco 3000 Nose Hair Trimmer hits Amazon low at $7 (Reg. $13)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco 3000 Nose Hair Trimmer (NT3000/49) for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or more at Best Buy, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model includes a pair interchangeable tips as well as two eyebrow guards “for quick and even trims.” It uses an “advanced trimming system” to avoid pulling by shielding your skin from the blades while a fully washable design makes for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable nose and ear hair trimmers we can find from a reputable brand. Even the normally rock-bottom Wahl Ear, Nose, and Brow Trimmer is listed at $2 more right now. Most of the facial hair scissor sets go for more than $7. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a new trimmer, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s lead deal before it sells out.

Philips Norelco 3000 Nose Hair Trimmer:

No pulling guaranteed with the advanced trimming system that shields the blades from your skin

Lithium AA battery for maximum power; Stainless steel blades

2 interchangeable trimming elements: dedicated nose and skin friendly precision

Fully washable for easy cleaning and care

2 eyebrow guards for quick and even trims

