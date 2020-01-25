Stay toned in 2020 with collagen peptides and more from $16.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sports Research (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Collagen and MCT Oil from $16.50 Prime shipped. Our top picks is the Collagen Peptides Powder for $20.96, which generally goes for $28. Though we have seen it drop to $19 a few times in the past, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. As a non-GMO verified, certified Paleo friendly, and gluten-free supplement, this is perfect for all walks of life. You can add this collagen to proteins and shakes, or even your morning coffee for ease-of-use. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’d rather take pills than use powder, then Amazon’s Revly Collagen Peptides plus Vitamin C is just $9 Prime shipped. The main difference here is that these are larger pills to swallow instead of powder to mix into your morning coffee, so do keep that in mind.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to use some of your savings to grab a BlenderBottle. This one is just $7 Prime shipped and will make mixing your morning drink super simple.

Sports Research Collagen Peptide features:

YOU NEED MORE COLLAGEN: Collagen is one of the most important nutrients needed to ensure the health and vitality of your skin, hair, tendon, cartilage, bones, and joints. Around the age of 30, our bodies naturally begin to produce less collagen, and the first signs of aging start to occur.*

