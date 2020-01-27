Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad discounted by up to $99, deals from $250 shipped

Amazon is currently taking up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi with deals from $250 shipped. The standout offer here is the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $329.99, which is down from the usual $429 price tag. This is also right at the historic Amazon all-time low price. You’ll find these deals at Best Buy, as well. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Head over to our announcement coverage for additional details.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

