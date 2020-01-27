Keep beverages hot or cold with Procor-Silex’s thermal Airpot: $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Proctor-Silex Thermal Airpot Hot Coffee/Cold Beverage Dispenser for $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. If you run corporate events, church groups, or just love coffee, this is a must-have countertop appliance. It requires no power and uses a vacuum-insulating design to keep beverages either cold or hot for hours. The built-in pump allows you to dispense coffee, tea, and the like with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Something that’s a given with devices like this is dripping. Grab this plastic drip tray for just $6 Prime shipped and enjoy the ability of an easy clean after a long day’s work.

Ditch the pump design and 2.5L capacity for this smaller thermal carafe which is built to keep your drinks nice and hot. At around $16 Prime shipped, it saves you a few bucks over today’s lead deal while also becoming slightly more portable.

Proctor-Silex Airpot features:

Stainless Steel keeps beverages hot or cold. Stainless Steel Vacuum-insulated interior maintains the beverage temperature, won’t break the way glass can and won’t affect the taste of your drink.

2. 5 L capacity. Holds 2. 5 liters of hot or cold beverages, equivalent to 16 standard-sized (5 ounce) cups of Coffee.

Spill-proof Travel. Dispenser is lockable for convenience when traveling.

Brew-through lid. Air pot is compatible with many different brewing systems, so you can brew directly into the pot.

Easy to clean & fill. Large opening makes it easy to fill with liquid or to wipe down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!