Keep beverages hot or cold with Procor-Silex’s thermal Airpot: $20 (Reg. $30)

- Jan. 27th 2020 6:58 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $20
0

Amazon is offering the Proctor-Silex Thermal Airpot Hot Coffee/Cold Beverage Dispenser for $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. If you run corporate events, church groups, or just love coffee, this is a must-have countertop appliance. It requires no power and uses a vacuum-insulating design to keep beverages either cold or hot for hours. The built-in pump allows you to dispense coffee, tea, and the like with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Something that’s a given with devices like this is dripping. Grab this plastic drip tray for just $6 Prime shipped and enjoy the ability of an easy clean after a long day’s work.

Ditch the pump design and 2.5L capacity for this smaller thermal carafe which is built to keep your drinks nice and hot. At around $16 Prime shipped, it saves you a few bucks over today’s lead deal while also becoming slightly more portable.

Proctor-Silex Airpot features:

  • Stainless Steel keeps beverages hot or cold. Stainless Steel Vacuum-insulated interior maintains the beverage temperature, won’t break the way glass can and won’t affect the taste of your drink.
  • 2. 5 L capacity. Holds 2. 5 liters of hot or cold beverages, equivalent to 16 standard-sized (5 ounce) cups of Coffee.
  • Spill-proof Travel. Dispenser is lockable for convenience when traveling.
  • Brew-through lid. Air pot is compatible with many different brewing systems, so you can brew directly into the pot.
  • Easy to clean & fill. Large opening makes it easy to fill with liquid or to wipe down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$30 $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Proctor-Silex

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide