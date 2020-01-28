Home Depot 1-day Ryobi tool sale takes up to 50% off DIY essentials, more

- Jan. 28th 2020 9:35 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off Ryobi outdoor and DIY tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Home Owners Starter Kit for $59.97. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 and we’ve seen it hit this low price a handful of times before. This starter kit has everything needed for basic tasks around your house or apartment. You’ll find a Ryobi 18V drill with battery and charger, plus various hand tools, including a hammer, tape measure, screwdrivers, and more. All of which can be tucked away easily in the included carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout today is Ryobi’s 21-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $429. That’s down from the usual $499 price tag and just the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This full-powered snow blower delivers a 40V brushless motor with dual battery ports. You’ll be able to clear 21-inches wide at a time with a 13-inch depth. Best of all? It’s designed to sling your snow 35-feet away. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You’ll find much more on sale today at Home Depot, including various Ryobi outdoor tools. There’s also a large selection of DIY essentials discounted during this 24-hour sale as well with up to 50% off.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Starter Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Home Owners Starter Kit. This RYOBI 18-Volt Home Owners Starter Kit has a variety of tool to meet all basic homeowner needs. It has an 18-Volt Drill/Driver with a 2 speed gearbox and 24 position clutch along with a battery and charger. A 31-piece drilling and driving kit is stored in a case for easy organization. It includes a variety of hand tools such as a Philips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, and long-nose pliers. The 16 oz. All Purpose Hammer with 11 in. Fiberglass Handle has a magnetic nail set for common residential applications. The 25 ft. tape measure has a reinforced rubber overmold housing for impact resistance and the snap-off knife automatically locks blade into place.

