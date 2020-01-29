Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale

The JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 75% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, Skagen, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Ray-Ban Wayfarer Black Sunglasses are on sale for just $70 when you use promo code EXRB69 at checkout. That’s the lowest rate we’ve found for these glasses and they were originally priced at $143. This versatile style can be easily dressed up or down and can be worn year-round. They’re also gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Find the rest of our top picks from JOMASHOP below.

Another standout from this sale is the men’s Oakley Holstom Prizm Sunglasses that are marked down to $80. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $156. This style features a sporty frame and 100% UV protection. It also has logos on the sides of the frame that add a fun touch.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

