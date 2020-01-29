Silhouette’s Cameo 4 DIY cutting machine craft bundle now $225 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Silhouette Cameo 4 with Bluetooth Craft bundle for $224.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is about 25% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this particular configuration, and the best we can find. This desktop cutting machine is ideal for home craft projects, DIY work, and more. It ships with an auto blade, a built-in roll feeder, 12 x 12-inch cutting mat, power and charging cables, as well as some starter software to get you going. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if you’re looking to complete your Silhouette setup even further, take a look at the Silhouette Tool Kit. It sells for just over $15.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and includes some additional add-ons that will come in handy during your cutting projects. That includes a hook, scraper, spatula, pick-me-up, ruler, and a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars.

However, if your DIY projects are a little more hardcore than today’s cutting machine can handle, swing by our Home Goods Guide for discounts on power tools and more. One example is Ryobi’s 6-tool combo kit at $100 off, but you’ll find even more right here.

Silhouette Cameo 4:

The silhouette Cameo 4 is the evolution in desktop cutting. Conveniently stored in the machine’s compact pull-out drawer is a new built in roll feeder for quickly cutting vinyl and heat transfer material directly from a roll. On the back of the Cameo 4 you will find a built in cross cutter allowing for a clean straight edge cut on your vinyl roll for your next project.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!