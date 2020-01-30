Monitor your blood pressure at home with this setup for $18 Prime shipped

Alcedo Health (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Blood Pressure Monitor for $17.96 Prime shipped with the code IX47Q6QL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $24 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you need to monitor blood pressure at home, this is a great way to do so. It has a memory of 120 previous recordings for two people, letting it remember up to 240 past readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need to monitor blood oxygen instead of pressure? Well, this pulse oximeter on Amazon is $14 Prime shipped, offering up a budget-friendly way to check it at home.

For those who are in the market for smart health tools, check out our hands-on of the Withings fitness suite, where we go over the company’s smartwatches and more.

Alcedo Blood Pressure Monitor features:

EASY TO READ – The Large LCD Display with clear, supersized number values appear during measurements for convenient and easy reading; Live-voice broadcast of blood pressure levels with adjustable volume setting provide a simple option for testing by users with different needs.

TWO USER MODE – Advanced feature allows two individuals to monitor, track, and store their readings separately on the same device; Enhanced memory provides 120 readings for each user.

EASY TO USE AND ACCURATE – One-Push button design makes getting accurate readings easy; Automatically averages 3 values for a more precise measurement.

