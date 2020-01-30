Add a backup camera to your car with this $88 kit (Reg. $140, new low)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 Backup Camera Kit for $87.89 shipped with the code X43WUBRC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $140 going rate, this beats our last mention by nearly $3, marking a new all-time low. If your vehicle didn’t come standard with a backup camera, it’s essential. After installing one on my SUV a few years ago, backing up the has become super simple. This kit includes the camera, all wires needed, plus a replacement rearview mirror for your car that has a built-in screen. This offers a sleek setup with minimal bulk. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you already have a display in your car capable of taking a backup camera’s input? This sleek model is $34 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It installs in a small hole to provide a rearview look without being obtrusive.

However, if you already have a backup camera, you likely don’t have a dash cam installed yet. This one records in 1080p and is just $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features:

Stable Signal and Clear Image: Compared with the wireless system, T2 receives a more stable signal via wired transmission, which ensures a crisp and sharp image without delay.

Super Night Vision: T2 works perfectly even in low-light situations. With 6 LED lights embedded in rear view camera, it can automatically light up in nighttime to display pristine footage.

