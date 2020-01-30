Cuisinart’s 10-piece non-stick cutlery sets drop to $15 (Reg. up to $40)

- Jan. 30th 2020 12:06 pm ET

Reg. $40 $15
0

Macy’s is now offering the 10-Piece Cuisinart Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. You’ll also find the print pattern version of this set for the same price. Regularly up to $40 at Macy’s, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Very similar 12-piece sets go for as much as $50 at Best Buy, while Amazon has similar options starting from $20, for comparison. Along with blade guards for each, this set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, a 5-inch serrated utility blade and your usual 3.5-inch pairing cutter. You’re looking at stainless steel blades, non-stick ceramic coating and a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty. These colorful ceramic-coated Cuisinart knives generally receive solid 4+ star ratings. More details below.

If the multi-color lead deal isn’t cutting it for you or you just don’t need that many knives, there are other options. The very well-rated brand Chicago Cutlery offers a pair of its general cooking knives, that are great for just about all typical kitchen tasks and include blade guards, for under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon. They also carry a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

Cuisinart Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set:

Color kitchen prep with this sharp set of cutlery essentials from Cuisinart, featuring five knives, each with its own blade guard. Color-coded design helps you keep tabs on what you’re cutting to avoid cross-contamination. Stainless steel blades have nonstick ceramic coatings to slide through foods.

