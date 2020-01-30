Dillard’s Clearance Event offers extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Nike, UGG, more

Dillard’s Clearance Event takes an extra 30% off sale items with top brands including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto, Sperry, UGG, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Epic Dri-FIT Training Jacket that’s marked down to just $29. For comparison, it was originally priced at $55. This lightweight jacket is great for transitioning weather workouts and it can easily be layered. The Dri-FIT material is sweat-wicking and also breathable to help with comfort. Plus, it comes in a very stylish gray color. Also, be sure to pair this jacket with the Nike Dry Woven Training Pants that are on sale for $29, as well. Find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Jersey Long Sleeve $29 (Orig. $55)
- Ralph Lauren Solid Garment Oxford $47 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Dry Woven Training Pants $29 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Epic Dri-FIT Training Jacket $29 (Orig. $55)
- Cremieux Martin Quilted Vest $124 (Orig. $295)
Our top picks for women include:
- Vince Camuto Bow Neck Jumpsuit $58 (Orig. $138)
- Southern Tide Fleece Vip Vest $50 (Orig. $118)
- Southern Tide Laura Pullover $53 (Orig. $125)
- UGG Classic Short II Boots $77 (Orig. $160)
- Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots $56 (Orig. $110)
