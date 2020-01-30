Dillard’s Clearance Event offers extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Nike, UGG, more

- Jan. 30th 2020 3:38 pm ET

0

Dillard’s Clearance Event takes an extra 30% off sale items with top brands including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto, Sperry, UGG, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Epic Dri-FIT Training Jacket that’s marked down to just $29. For comparison, it was originally priced at $55. This lightweight jacket is great for transitioning weather workouts and it can easily be layered. The Dri-FIT material is sweat-wicking and also breathable to help with comfort. Plus, it comes in a very stylish gray color. Also, be sure to pair this jacket with the Nike Dry Woven Training Pants that are on sale for $29, as well. Find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Dillards

Dillards

About the Author