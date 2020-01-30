This electric shaver grooming kit has just about everything for $30 (50% off)

- Jan. 30th 2020 1:44 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off $30
0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 14-piece Barbasol Rechargeable Power Single Blade Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Grooming Kit for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, today’s offers is at least 50% off and the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, a very similar 11-piece bundle, without the shaving cream, sells for $38 at Walmart right now. This all-in-one kit comes with everything you need to be looking right including a wireless wet/dry shaver, nose/ear trimmer, manicure kit with nail clippers, a 2-ounce bottle of shaving cream, tweezers, scissors, and more. Whether you’re looking for a simple kit that can take care of just about everything or a nice gift box to give away, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s full grooming kit deal is $5 below the going price on the popular Philips OneBlade razors, and you certainly won’t get as many extras going that route. However, if you can get away with a simple manual razor set from Gillette, there are plenty of savings to be had. The Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor Handle with a pair of blade refills is currently on sale for under $13 Prime shipped and you can drop the price significantly by clipping the on-page coupon. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Barbasol Rechargeable Electric Shaver Grooming Kit:

Maintain your facial hair with this Barbasol Power Blade gift set. The rechargeable stainless steel razor offers a close and smooth shave, trim and edge, while the adjustable beard trimmer supports precise styling. This Barbasol Power Blade gift set includes a nail kit, nose trimmer, body-grooming blade attachment and shaving cream for a well-rounded regimen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Barbasol

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard