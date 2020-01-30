This electric shaver grooming kit has just about everything for $30 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 14-piece Barbasol Rechargeable Power Single Blade Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Grooming Kit for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, today’s offers is at least 50% off and the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, a very similar 11-piece bundle, without the shaving cream, sells for $38 at Walmart right now. This all-in-one kit comes with everything you need to be looking right including a wireless wet/dry shaver, nose/ear trimmer, manicure kit with nail clippers, a 2-ounce bottle of shaving cream, tweezers, scissors, and more. Whether you’re looking for a simple kit that can take care of just about everything or a nice gift box to give away, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s full grooming kit deal is $5 below the going price on the popular Philips OneBlade razors, and you certainly won’t get as many extras going that route. However, if you can get away with a simple manual razor set from Gillette, there are plenty of savings to be had. The Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor Handle with a pair of blade refills is currently on sale for under $13 Prime shipped and you can drop the price significantly by clipping the on-page coupon. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Barbasol Rechargeable Electric Shaver Grooming Kit:

Maintain your facial hair with this Barbasol Power Blade gift set. The rechargeable stainless steel razor offers a close and smooth shave, trim and edge, while the adjustable beard trimmer supports precise styling. This Barbasol Power Blade gift set includes a nail kit, nose trimmer, body-grooming blade attachment and shaving cream for a well-rounded regimen.

