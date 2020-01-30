Capture runaway dinos with this Jurassic World Story Pack at just $10

Amazon is offering the Jurassic World Deluxe Story Pack Off-Road Tracker ATV for $9.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $15 regular going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This kit includes an ATV, Owen, knife and gauntlet, plus a Dracorex for a well-rounded setup. If you’re a Jurassic Park fan, or are raising your child to like the classic series, this is a great set to grab. The front of the ATV transforms into a capture claw to securely grab any runaway dinos, further enhancing the fun. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update 1/30 @ 4:48 PM: Walmart is offering the Matchbox Jurassic World Portable Island Escape Playset for $6.99 with free in-store pickup. Down from around $12 at Amazon before selling out, this is the best available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When it comes to Jurassic World collectibles, this is among the most budget-friendly. For comparison, just an Owen and Blue kit costs $11, and that doesn’t include an ATV.

Haven’t seen Jurassic World? You can watch it on Amazon from $4 right now. Prime Movies works on Apple TV, Fire TV, and more, giving you multiple ways to enjoy this fantastic film.

Jurassic World Deluxe Story Pack features:

Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World

Hit the road to adventure with this Jurassic World-inspired ATV vehicle with cool features

Front of the ATV transforms into a capture claw that you can use as you drive around to capture dinosaurs

Set comes with ATV vehicle, Owen figure, knife and gauntlet accessories, Dracorex dinosaur and card with dinosaur facts for complete storytelling play

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!