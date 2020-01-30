Capture runaway dinos with this Jurassic World Story Pack at just $10

- Jan. 30th 2020 4:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Jurassic World Deluxe Story Pack Off-Road Tracker ATV for $9.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $15 regular going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This kit includes an ATV, Owen, knife and gauntlet, plus a Dracorex for a well-rounded setup. If you’re a Jurassic Park fan, or are raising your child to like the classic series, this is a great set to grab. The front of the ATV transforms into a capture claw to securely grab any runaway dinos, further enhancing the fun. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update 1/30 @ 4:48 PM: Walmart is offering the Matchbox Jurassic World Portable Island Escape Playset for $6.99 with free in-store pickup. Down from around $12 at Amazon before selling out, this is the best available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When it comes to Jurassic World collectibles, this is among the most budget-friendly. For comparison, just an Owen and Blue kit costs $11, and that doesn’t include an ATV.

Haven’t seen Jurassic World? You can watch it on Amazon from $4 right now. Prime Movies works on Apple TV, Fire TV, and more, giving you multiple ways to enjoy this fantastic film.

Jurassic World Deluxe Story Pack features:

  • Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World
  • Hit the road to adventure with this Jurassic World-inspired ATV vehicle with cool features
  • Front of the ATV transforms into a capture claw that you can use as you drive around to capture dinosaurs
  • Set comes with ATV vehicle, Owen figure, knife and gauntlet accessories, Dracorex dinosaur and card with dinosaur facts for complete storytelling play

