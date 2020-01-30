Logitech’s mechanical keyboard ditches wires and loud clicks: $60 (Save 20%)

- Jan. 30th 2020 1:51 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Logitech G613 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. That’s up to $15 off what it routinely fetches and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If you’re attracted to the feel of a mechanical keyboard but can’t get onboard with how loud some can be, this may be the right one for you. That’s because this model features Romer G switches that “deliver quiet, precise mechanical performance.” With a projected 70-million click lifespan, this is an investment that is built to last for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you're at it, why not bolster your setup with this extended gaming mouse pad for $13. It measures 31.5-inches wide by nearly 1-foot deep. Stitched edges surround the entire mouse pad, helping ensure that it holds up throughout foreseeable future. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Don't forget that TP-Link's smart RGB light strip is on sale for $54. This provides a simple way to add some colorful lighting to your office, behind a TV, and pretty much anywhere else.

Logitech G613 Keyboard features:

  • Six programmable G keys put custom macro sequences and in app commands at your fingertips.
  • Romer G mechanical switches deliver quiet, precise mechanical performance and 70 million click life for incredible feel and durability

